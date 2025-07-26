How A UAE-Led Humanitarian Initiative Is Saving Afghan Mothers And Children

When Shazia Mohammadi recently gave birth to her seventh child, it marked a historic moment ‚ not just for her family, but for thousands of Afghan mothers like her - who now have access to life-saving medical care through a UAE-led humanitarian initiative .

“Previously, we only had to give birth at home. But this clinic near our house has been a blessing,” said Shazia. Her husband, Ramadan, noted that it was their first experience to have professional medical care after six previous home births.

Shazia and Ramadan are thankful to the Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), a joint venture between Sheikha Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed and Tanweer Investments in Afghanistan. It operates 10 clinics across seven provinces in Afghanistan, serving over 100,000 people through a project that impacts healthcare, education, and employment.

FBMI's healthcare network provides maternity care, emergency obstetric services, pediatric care, and free vaccinations. Each facility serves over 100 patients daily, with culturally sensitive care delivered by locally trained staff.

Beyond healthcare, FBMI's educational initiatives have supported over 20,000 children since 2010, providing literacy, numeracy, and health awareness programmes. According to their leadership, FBMI approaches solutions and impact through the provision of healthcare, jobs and education.

“These three pillars work together to create long-term stability,” FBMI CEO Maywand Jabarkhyl told Khaleej Times.“Employment through our social enterprises gives families a reliable income, which supports access to healthcare and education," he added.

Since 2010, FBMI has employed over 8,000 Afghans across sectors including healthcare support, agriculture, and carpet weaving. The programme creates sustainable employment while ensuring children receive education and families access medical care.

“The effect is transformative. Employment brings income, but more importantly, it brings dignity, stability, and hope. Families can send their children to school, afford basic needs, and take control of their futures,” said Jabarkyhl.

Operating in Afghanistan presents its own set of challenges due to the geopolitical environment.“The biggest challenge has been operating within the current uncertainty in Afghanistan ,” said Jabarkhyl, adding:“Political shifts, economic instability, and disruptions in infrastructure make it difficult to maintain consistency.”

Cultural integration remains central to FBMI's way of working.“Cultural understanding is built into every aspect of our work, We consult with community elders, employ local teams, and design programmes that are in harmony with Afghan traditions and values.”

The programme's success has inspired a broader expansion plan.“Over the next 50 years, we aim to extend our reach to other countries in need,” noted Jabarkhyl.

FBMI has already expanded into Tanzania and Zanzibar and looks forward to driving impact in other parts of the world.