UAE Offers Condolences, Expresses Solidarity With Cyprus Over Wildfire Victims

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Cyprus over the victims of wildfires near the city of Limassol, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed its solidarity with the government and people of Cyprus over this tragedy and expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The UAE also commended the efforts of the Cypriot authorities in containing the fires and reaffirmed its solidarity with the leadership and people of Cyprus during this difficult time.

Devastating wildfire

Cypriot authorities said on Friday they had contained a devastating wildfire that claimed two lives and destroyed scores of homes on the Mediterranean island.

Fire service chief Nikos Logginos described Friday's situation as "very, very good," after small flare-ups overnight.

Logginos said that the three-day fire has been contained, but firefighters remained on alert for any flare-ups.

"Firefighting forces will be needed in the coming days. Temperatures are extremely high, humidity is low and the terrain in the affected area is challenging," he added.

The fire, one of the worst in Cypriot history, burned around 125 square kilometres (50 square miles) of mountainous terrain, according to the Cyprus University of Technology.

The Mediterranean island has been gripped by a multi-year drought, while a heatwave this week sent temperatures soaring to 44C and strong winds fanned the flames.

An elderly couple, trying to escape the wildfire outside Cyprus's second city of Limassol, died in their car.

Health authorities said seven victims were being treated in hospital, with two in a serious but not life-threatening condition.

Local authorities reported that, so far, 72 residential homes have been damaged, with 43 completely destroyed.

Police are investigating evidence that the fire may have been started deliberately.

(With inputs from AFP)