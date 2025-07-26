Louisiana Public Broadcasting And Discovery Education Extend 22-Year Collaboration Benefiting School Systems Statewide

MENAFN - 3BL) CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 24, 2025 /3BL/ -Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) today announced an extension of its long-term partnership with Discovery Education , the creators of essential PreK-12 learning solutions used in classrooms around the world. With the renewal of this 22-year partnership, Louisiana teachers maintain access to innovative digital resources that foster engaging learning environments, spark student curiosity, and boost academic success.

LPB is Louisiana's largest digital classroom over the air, on every device, in schools, and in the community. LPB's Educational Services Department is committed to providing extensive information, lesson plans, materials, and digital resources to support formal K-12 education statewide. Through its 22-year partnership with Discovery Education, LPB has offered learners access to a deep library of digital resources through Discovery Education Experience.

Discovery Education Experience is the essential companion for engaged classrooms, offering supplemental, cross-curricular, digital resources that inspires teachers, motivates students, and supports instruction in all academic disciplines. Designed expressly for K-12 schools, Experience delivers all-in-one, ready-to-teach lessons and strategies, exciting career exploration resources, standards-aligned content, and flexible tools for differentiation and assessment. Recently, Discovery Education announced a host of new enhancements to Discovery Education Experience that include new tools and resources, AI technology, additional career explorations, and more.

“Louisiana Public Broadcasting is delighted to mark its 22nd year of partnership with Discovery Education,” said Clarence“C.C” Copeland, President and CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting.“In collaboration with Discovery Education, we are equipping teachers with the essential tools they need to ignite student curiosity and deepen engagement in learning. We are excited to continue this impactful partnership.”

All educators using Discovery Education's digital resources have access to the Discovery Educator Network or DEN. A global community of education professionals, the DEN connects members across school systems and around the world through social media, virtual conferences, and in-person events, fostering valuable idea sharing and inspiration.

This year, the DEN is celebrating 20 years of connecting educators to their most valuable resource: each other. Educators interested in learning more this powerful professional learning community and joining the DEN can visit the DEN homepage here .

“Discovery Education is excited to extend this long-standing partnership,” said Lyndley McNabb, Partnership Manager at Discovery Education.“C.C Copeland, CEO of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, and Nancy Tooraen, Education Director, have demonstrated remarkable commitment to supporting teachers and students statewide, and we are honored to contribute to their work on behalf of the students and teachers of Louisiana.”

