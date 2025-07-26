Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mol Hosts Archery Event For Staff


2025-07-26 05:03:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Labour's Public Relations and Communication Department, in partnership with the Qatar Shooting & Archery Association, organised a special archery event for its staff, with the participation of archery enthusiasts from across the Ministry.

The event is part of the Ministry's ongoing efforts to promote sports and develop staff skills, while encouraging participation in sports rooted in Qatari heritage and values such as focus, willpower, discipline, and healthy competition.

Participants engaged enthusiastically under the guidance of professional coaches from the Association, creating an atmosphere of excitement, positive interaction, and fair play.

The event helped strengthen social bonds among staff and motivated them to adopt a more active and health-conscious lifestyle.

