Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Al Rayyan Municipality Enhances Skills Of Female Health Inspectors


2025-07-26 05:03:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: As part of its commitment to improving performance standards and sharing best practices in the field of health inspection, Al Rayyan Municipality-represented by the Health Control Section of the Municipal Control Department-organized a practical field training session for its female health inspectors, under the supervision of the Head of the Health Control Section.

The training covered several key topics, including improving inspection techniques, effective methods for handling violations, and practical implementation of health regulations. Inspectors also exchanged successful field experiences and best practices.

The session emphasized the importance of teamwork and coordination among inspectors to uphold the highest standards of public health and food safety.

MENAFN26072025000063011010ID1109844044

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search