Al Rayyan Municipality Enhances Skills Of Female Health Inspectors
DOHA: As part of its commitment to improving performance standards and sharing best practices in the field of health inspection, Al Rayyan Municipality-represented by the Health Control Section of the Municipal Control Department-organized a practical field training session for its female health inspectors, under the supervision of the Head of the Health Control Section.
The training covered several key topics, including improving inspection techniques, effective methods for handling violations, and practical implementation of health regulations. Inspectors also exchanged successful field experiences and best practices.
The session emphasized the importance of teamwork and coordination among inspectors to uphold the highest standards of public health and food safety.
