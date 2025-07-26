Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ministry Of Municipality Organises Guidance Programme On Organic Farming

Ministry Of Municipality Organises Guidance Programme On Organic Farming


2025-07-26 05:03:27
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Represented by the Departments of Agricultural Affairs and Agricultural Research, the Ministry of Municipality, in cooperation with Mahaseel for Marketing and Agri-Services, a subsidiary of Hassad Food Company, organised a guidance programme on organic farming: importance and requirements.

The programme was hosted by the Arab Qatari Agricultural Production Company“QATFA.” 35 agricultural engineers and a number of farm officials attended the program that was presented by Eng. Ibrahim Freihat from Al Mardia Company.

In a statement yesterday, the ministry indicated that the program aims to introduce participants to the principles of organic farming and review the stages of organic production, from soil preparation to marketing. It also highlights production requirements, including organic fertilizers and pesticides, and explains the mechanisms for obtaining organic product certification.

MENAFN26072025000063011010ID1109844043

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search