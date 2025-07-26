Ministry Of Municipality Organises Guidance Programme On Organic Farming
DOHA: Represented by the Departments of Agricultural Affairs and Agricultural Research, the Ministry of Municipality, in cooperation with Mahaseel for Marketing and Agri-Services, a subsidiary of Hassad Food Company, organised a guidance programme on organic farming: importance and requirements.
The programme was hosted by the Arab Qatari Agricultural Production Company“QATFA.” 35 agricultural engineers and a number of farm officials attended the program that was presented by Eng. Ibrahim Freihat from Al Mardia Company.
In a statement yesterday, the ministry indicated that the program aims to introduce participants to the principles of organic farming and review the stages of organic production, from soil preparation to marketing. It also highlights production requirements, including organic fertilizers and pesticides, and explains the mechanisms for obtaining organic product certification.
