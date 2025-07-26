Anti-Terror Police Probing Greek Building Explosion

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Thessaloniki, Greece: A strong blast early Saturday damaged an apartment building in a suburb of Greece's second city Thessaloniki, wounding two passersby and shattering windows of nearby buildings.

Six cars were also damaged in the explosion in the suburb of Sikies and anti-terror police were probing the incident, public broadcaster ERT said.

The blast damaged the ground floor of the building leaving gaping holes in the wall.

The head of a prison officers' union lives in the building, according to police.

A young man and woman who were passing at the time of the blast were injured by shards of glass, police sources told AFP.

In May, a woman involved in robberies died after an explosion in front of a bank in Thessaloniki.

The 38-year-old was linked to a jailed bank robber, accused among other things of terrorist acts as he had sent a parcel bomb to the Thessaloniki appeals court in February last year.