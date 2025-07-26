Qatar Students Win Bronze At 2025 International Chemistry Olympiad In Dubai

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Dubai: A team of Qatari students won the bronze medal at the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO 2025), held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, with the participation of 90 countries from around the world.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education and Higher Education said that four high school students represented Qatar in the competition: Youssef Mohamed Elshahat and Benjamin Allen Conde Danky from Qatar International School, Salem Faisal Al Marri from Doha Secondary School, and Moaz Sharif from Ahmed Bin Hanbal Secondary School.

The Qatari delegation's efforts resulted in Youssef Mohamed Elshahat winning the bronze medal, while Benjamin Allen Conde Danky was awarded an honorary certificate in recognition of his outstanding performance - an achievement that reflects the growing strength of Qatari students in specialized sciences and their ability to excel on the global stage.

The Olympiad featured several hours of rigorous scientific exams, covering advanced theoretical and practical topics in chemistry. Each country was represented by a four-student team.

The Qatari team underwent an intensive training program led by chemistry supervisors from the Science Department at the Ministry's Educational Guidance Directorate. The program included both in-person and remote lectures and training sessions, conducted by highly qualified local and international trainers.

The preparation also involved collaboration with academic institutions in Qatar, including Qatar University and Hamad Bin Khalifa University (member of Qatar Foundation), particularly for the practical components of the training.

Qatar's participation in the 57th International Chemistry Olympiad aligns with the Ministry's commitment to encouraging student involvement in international competitions and fostering an educational environment that supports academic excellence - advancing the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 to build a knowledge-based society and empower national talent for global leadership.