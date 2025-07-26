Ministry Of Education Holds Orientation For Scholarship Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, through its Scholarships Department recently organised an orientation session for 234 students preparing to begin their academic journeys in Education City, Canada, and the United States for the 2025–2026 academic year.

The session aimed to prepare students for the next phase of their education, introducing them to the roles and responsibilities of the Scholarships Department, as well as outlining their rights, obligations, and essential guidance to ensure they make the most of this unique learning experience. Continuous support throughout their university studies was also emphasized.

Director of the Scholarships Department Nour Al Ansari, highlighted the importance of the orientation prior to signing contracts and starting their studies.“At this critical stage, we clarify the nature of the scholarship, the role of the student, and their rights and responsibilities,” she said.

She added,“Your success in this journey reflects the success of Qatar's educational system, and we are confident in your ability to achieve your academic and personal goals and contribute meaningfully to your country.”

Cultural Attaché at the Qatari Embassy in the United States Nasser Al Nuaimi, praised the academic and research standards of North American institutions. He stressed that studying in these countries enhances students' character and exposes them to rich cultural experiences. He also introduced the role of the Cultural Office in supporting students and shared valuable advice.

Public Relations Officer at the US Embassy in Qatar Evan Davis, delivered a presentation on travel procedures for study in the United States.

He emphasised the importance of early visa applications submitted directly to the embassy and addressed topics such as adjusting to campus life, student support services, and best practices to enrich the scholarship experience.

In the administrative segment, Assistant Director of the Scholarships Department Aisha Al Mohannadi, offered a detailed walkthrough of the steps needed to activate a scholarship. These included contract signing, financial guarantee issuance in coordination with cultural attachés, university enrolment verification, visa processing, and document submission. She also stressed the importance of submitting entry stamps promptly to ensure timely monthly allowance disbursement.

This orientation reflects the Ministry's commitment to ensuring scholarship students are academically and emotionally prepared, enabling them to begin their higher education journey with confidence and a sense of national responsibility. It is part of broader efforts to develop qualified national talent aligned with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.