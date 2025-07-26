Aspire Summer Camp Children Visit Msheireb Museums
Doha: Aspire Zone Foundation organised the second visit for children participating in its summer camp yesterday as part of a series of cultural and educational visits to Msheireb Museums, which highlight key periods in Qatar's history and its social and economic development
During the visit, the children were divided into groups, each accompanied by a dedicated guide who led them through the four heritage houses: Bin Jelmood House, Company House, Mohammed Bin Jassim House and Radwani House. The guides provided simplified and engaging explanations tailored to the children's age groups, focusing on Qatar's history, the challenges faced by society in the past, and the different stages of the nation's renaissance
The children interacted enthusiastically with the exhibits and the stories presented throughout the museums, which helped deepen their understanding of national identity and fostered a strong sense of belonging and appreciation for Qatar's rich heritage
This visit comes as part of Aspire Summer Camp's ongoing efforts to offer a holistic experience for participants, combining fun and learning through a variety of recreational, cultural, and educational activities that help develop children's skills and broaden their perspectives
The ninth edition of the camp is held in partnership with Decathlon and Al-Awalia, with Qommunication as the media sponsor, Qatar Red Crescent as the medical sponsor, and Meryal Water Park as the event partner.
