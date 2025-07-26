Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Iranian Foreign Minister

2025-07-26 05:03:24
QNA

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call Friday from Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Dr. Abbas Araqchi.

During the call, they reviewed the latest developments of the negotiations on the Iranian nuclear issue and the developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

During the call, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar continues its tireless efforts with its partners to return to the path of dialogue among all parties to address outstanding issues and consolidate security and peace in the region and the world.

