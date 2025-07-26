Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rise In Humidity Levels During Night: QMD

2025-07-26 05:03:24
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) reported a rise in the relative humidity levels and chances of mist to fog forming in some areas during the night on Friday, July 25.

The department advised people to take care.

Earlier this month, Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House Eng. Faisal Al-Ansari said that the start of the Jamrat Al-Qayz season, the hottest period of summer, had began on Wednesday, July 16.

This season, Al-Ansari said, is known for the highest temperatures experienced throughout the calendar year, with some temperatures reaching up to 50°C in the Arabian Peninsula. Humidity levels across the Arabian Gulf are also expected to rise during this period.

