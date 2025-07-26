Rise In Humidity Levels During Night: QMD
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) reported a rise in the relative humidity levels and chances of mist to fog forming in some areas during the night on Friday, July 25.
The department advised people to take care.
-
Qatar wakes to mist with reduced visibility amid high humidity
Qatar to enter hottest period of summer on Wednesday: QCH
Earlier this month, Executive Director of the Qatar Calendar House Eng. Faisal Al-Ansari said that the start of the Jamrat Al-Qayz season, the hottest period of summer, had began on Wednesday, July 16.
This season, Al-Ansari said, is known for the highest temperatures experienced throughout the calendar year, with some temperatures reaching up to 50°C in the Arabian Peninsula. Humidity levels across the Arabian Gulf are also expected to rise during this period.
