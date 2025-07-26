Black Pearl Equities, LLC Announces Tender Offer To Purchase Shares Of Regional Health Properties, Inc.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Pearl Equities, LLC ("Black Pearl") announced a tender offer on July 18, 2025 to purchase up to 49.9% of the outstanding common shares of Regional Health Properties, Inc. (OTCQB: RHEP ) at a price of $4.25 per share in cash. The offer expires at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 31, 2025, unless extended by Black Pearl.

This tender offer provides an opportunity for Regional Health Properties shareholders seeking liquidity and an alternative to holding their investment in the company. Shareholders who prefer not to participate in the company's future direction may elect to tender their shares at a premium to recent market trading prices.

The offer is subject to specific conditions, including but not limited to, obtaining valid tenders for a minimum of 45% of the outstanding shares, the waiver or amendment of any applicable rights plans or ownership limitations by Regional Health Properties, and no occurrence of material adverse changes to the company's financial or operational condition. Detailed terms and conditions of the tender offer are described fully in the Schedule TO filed by Black Pearl Equities with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 17, 2025.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, any securities. No financial information or advice is provided other than informing shareholders of the tender price versus the current trading price of the Company's common shares. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to read carefully the Schedule TO, Offer to Purchase, and related documentation filed with the SEC as they contain important information about the offer. Shareholders should remain alert for further announcements from Black Pearl regarding any updates or changes to the tender offer. These materials are available at no charge on the SEC's website at or by contacting Black Pearl Equities at [email protected]

Abe Schwartz

Chief Executive Officer

Black Pearl Equities LLC

(212) 235-1367

SOURCE Black Pearl Equities LLC

