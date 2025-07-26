CAPR Class Action Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Of The Lead Plaintiff Deadline In The Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Class Action

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is deramiocel, an allogeneic cardiosphere-derived cells.

According to the complaint, during the class period, defendants misled investors concerning Capricor's lead cell therapy candidate drug deramiocel for the treatment of cardiomyopathy associated with DMD. Defendants gave the false impression that they could obtain first approval for DMD cardiomyopathy, while, at the same time, concealing material adverse facts concerning its four-year safety and efficacy data from its Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial study of deramiocel. This caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Capricor's securities at artificially inflated prices.

Plaintiff alleges that on July 11, 2025, Capricor issued a press release announcing it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the FDA denying the Biologics License Application specifically citing it did not meet the statutory requirement for substantial evidence of effectiveness and the need for additional clinical data. Further, the CRL referenced outstanding items in the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls section of the application. As a result, the price of Capricor stock declined from $11.40 per share on July 10, 2025 to $7.64 per share on July 11, 2025.

