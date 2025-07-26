Hubbell Incorporated Reports Regular Quarterly Dividend
Hubbell Incorporated is a leading manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. With 2024 revenues of $5.6 billion, Hubbell solutions energize economies and electrify communities in front of and behind the meter. The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.
Contact: Dan Innamorato
Hubbell Incorporated
40 Waterview Drive
P.O Box 1000
Shelton, CT 06484
Legal Disclaimer:
