Microbitcoin (MBC) Now Listed On Coinstore: The Bitcoin 2.0 Revolution For Micro-Payments & Layer-2 Tokenization

MicroBitcoin (MBC) brings back the original vision of decentralized, peer-to-peer money, supercharged with fast payments, CPU-friendly mining, and advanced token creation tools.

As the financial world evolves, MicroBitcoin is paving the way with its“Bitcoin 2.0” architecture. Now officially listed on Coinstore, MBC delivers a network built for micro-transactions, fairness, and practical decentralization-without compromising Satoshi's ideals.

More than just a currency, MicroBitcoin is a permissionless and open system tailored to support communities often excluded from traditional finance.

Token Overview

● Token name: MicroBitcoin

● Token symbol: MBC

● Total supply: 81.5 billion

What are the utilities of $MBC?

MBC serves as both the fuel and foundation of the MicroBitcoin network, with distinct utility across its Layer-1 and Layer-2 infrastructure:

Transaction Fees for Token Layer:

MBC is required to create and issue tokens on the Layer-2 system, ensuring utility and demand within the ecosystem.

Governance and Protocol Maintenance:

Used for admin-level transactions like banning/unbanning tokens, updating fee addresses, and managing ecosystem rules.

Mining Incentives:

MBC is rewarded to miners securing the network through a CPU-friendly PoW algorithm, reinforcing decentralization.

Fair Distribution with Decay-Based Rewards:

Instead of a halving model, MBC uses a smooth block reward decay system that promotes long-term sustainability and fairer distribution.

Ecosystem Overview

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is more than a Bitcoin fork-it's a full ecosystem built for usability, fairness, and innovation:

Decentralized, CPU-Friendly Mining:

The Power2B PoW algorithm favors CPUs over ASICs, bringing mining back to everyday users and preserving the“One CPU One VOTE” vision.

Layer-2 Token Layer:

Without requiring hard forks, users can:

- Create custom tokens (fungible, NFTs, sub-tokens)

- Manage ownership with on-chain controls

- Use OP_RETURN-based data embedding for decentralized token tracking

Lightweight, Fast Blockchain:

- 1-minute block time

- 300 KB block size

- Easier full-node synchronization for global accessibility

Governance Built-in:

A protocol-level admin address manages critical Layer-2 actions to ensure security, stability, and adaptability as the ecosystem grows.

Global Utility Focus:

Designed for micro-payments and accessible to users in regions with limited financial infrastructure, MBC is purpose-built for inclusion.

Upcoming Ecosystem Expansions

Satoshi Nakamoto Meme Token

Soon to be launched on MBC's Token Layer, this meme token will creatively honor Bitcoin's founder while driving community engagement and social buzz within the ecosystem.

KRW-Based Stablecoin

A Korean Won-pegged stablecoin is in development to enable real-world crypto payments in the Korean market. This will allow MBC users to transact in familiar fiat value, supporting adoption and practical spending.

MBC Official Media

Website | Twitte | Telegra

