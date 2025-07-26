Nutex Health Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Nutex Health Inc. (“Nutex” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NUTX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. Nutex investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On July 22, 2025, Blue Orca Capital published a report raising serious allegations against Nutex Health, Inc. The report claimed that Nutex's stock price had“surged” after it began routing the majority of its out-of-network medical billing claims through arbitration, using a previously undisclosed third-party Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) vendor.

The report identified the alleged vendor as HaloHD, a company that has been named in multiple lawsuits accusing it of participating in a fraudulent scheme to extract millions of dollars from insurance companies, allegedly in coordination with its healthcare billing clients.

Following the release of the report, Nutex's share price declined by $11.18, or approximately 10.1%, closing at $100.01 per share on July 22, 2025, resulting in significant losses for investors.

