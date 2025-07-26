Century Aluminum Sets Date For Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Announcement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ: CENX) will report second quarter 2025 earnings on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after market close. The news release will be issued through GlobeNewswire.

The company will hold a follow-up conference call on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The earnings call will be webcast live on the Century Aluminum Company website, located at . Plan to begin the registration process at least 10 minutes before the live call is scheduled to begin. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay approximately two hours following the live call.

Contact:

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ryan Crawford

...

(312) 696-3132

MEDIA CONTACT

Tawn Earnest

(614) 698-6351

