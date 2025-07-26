First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings
| FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|OPERATING DATA
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Total interest income
|$
|14,040
|$
|12,218
|$
|27,386
|$
|24,055
|Total interest expense
|3,628
|3,561
|7,393
|6,798
|Net interest income
|10,412
|8,657
|19,993
|17,257
|Provision for credit losses
|306
|360
|644
|640
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|10,106
|8,297
|19,349
|16,617
|Total non-interest income
|2,018
|2,023
|3,866
|3,922
|Total non-interest expense
|7,494
|7,000
|14,675
|13,757
|Income before income taxes
|4,630
|3,320
|8,540
|6,782
|Income tax expense
|852
|488
|1,524
|995
|Net income
|3,778
|2,832
|7,016
|5,787
|Less net income attributable to the noncontrolling interest
|3
|4
|6
|7
|Net income attributable to First Capital, Inc.
|$
|3,775
|$
|2,828
|$
|7,010
|$
|5,780
|Net income per share attributable to
|First Capital, Inc. common shareholders:
|Basic
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.85
|$
|2.09
|$
|1.73
|Diluted
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.85
|$
|2.09
|$
|1.73
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|3,346,653
|3,345,278
|3,346,751
|3,345,169
|Diluted
|3,350,344
|3,345,401
|3,349,308
|3,345,169
|OTHER FINANCIAL DATA
|Cash dividends per share
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.54
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.24
|%
|0.99
|%
|1.16
|%
|1.01
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|12.59
|%
|10.78
|%
|11.86
|%
|11.03
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.52
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.08
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|3.59
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.15
|%
|Interest rate spread
|3.11
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.99
|%
|2.66
|%
|Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (1)
|3.18
|%
|2.71
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.73
|%
|Net overhead expense as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
|2.47
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.40
|%
|June 30,
|December 31,
|BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
| 2025
| 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|134,595
|$
|105,917
|Interest-bearing time deposits
|2,205
|2,695
|Investment securities
|402,589
|396,243
|Gross loans
|658,902
|640,480
|Allowance for credit losses
|9,728
|9,281
|Earning assets
|1,165,739
|1,119,944
|Total assets
|1,242,687
|1,187,523
|Deposits
|1,110,627
|1,066,439
|Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interest
|123,200
|114,599
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans
|1.48
|%
|1.45
|%
|Non-performing assets:
|Nonaccrual loans
|3,992
|4,382
|Accruing loans past due 90 days
|-
|-
|Foreclosed real estate
|-
|-
|Regulatory capital ratios (Bank only):
|Community Bank Leverage Ratio (2)
|10.80
|%
|10.57
|%
__________________________
(1) See reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to the calculation of this item.
(2) Effective March 31, 2020, the Bank opted in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio (CBLR) framework. As such, the other regulatory ratios are no longer provided.
| FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|For the Three Months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1) (2):
|Taxable
|$
|643,824
|$
|10,165
|6.32
|%
|$
|624,174
|$
|9,410
|6.03
|%
|Tax-exempt (3)
|10,686
|114
|4.27
|%
|9,078
|80
|3.53
|%
|Total loans
|654,510
|10,279
|6.28
|%
|633,252
|9,490
|5.99
|%
|Investment securities:
|Taxable (4)
|308,527
|2,004
|2.60
|%
|343,844
|1,781
|2.07
|%
|Tax-exempt (3)
|118,418
|842
|2.84
|%
|119,528
|805
|2.69
|%
|Total investment securities
|426,945
|2,846
|2.67
|%
|463,372
|2,586
|2.23
|%
|Interest bearing deposits with banks (5)
|100,563
|1,116
|4.44
|%
|25,218
|329
|5.22
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|1,182,018
|14,241
|4.82
|%
|1,121,842
|12,405
|4.42
|%
|Non-interest earning assets
|34,037
|26,241
|Total assets
|$
|1,216,055
|$
|1,148,083
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|440,186
|$
|1,334
|1.21
|%
|$
|414,662
|$
|1,437
|1.39
|%
|Savings accounts
|228,261
|165
|0.29
|%
|233,065
|221
|0.38
|%
|Time deposits
|215,314
|2,129
|3.96
|%
|145,794
|1,445
|3.96
|%
|Total deposits
|883,761
|3,628
|1.64
|%
|793,521
|3,103
|1.56
|%
|FHLB Advances
|-
|-
|-
|3,571
|51
|5.71
|%
|Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|33,625
|407
|4.84
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|883,761
|3,628
|1.64
|%
|830,717
|3,561
|1.71
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|202,365
|205,367
|Other liabilities
|9,965
|7,076
|Total liabilities
|1,096,091
|1,043,160
|Stockholders' equity (6)
|119,964
|104,923
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,216,055
|$
|1,148,083
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
|$
|10,613
|$
|8,844
|Less: tax equivalent adjustment
|(201
|)
|(187
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|10,412
|$
|8,657
|Interest rate spread
|3.11
|%
|2.65
|%
|Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (7)
|3.18
|%
|2.71
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.52
|%
|3.09
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (7)
|3.59
|%
|3.15
|%
|Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|133.75
|%
|135.05
|%
__________________________
(1) Interest income on loans includes fee income of $222,000 and $184,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and nonperforming loans.
(3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the federal marginal tax rate of 21%.
(4) Includes taxable debt and equity securities and FHLB Stock.
(5) Includes interest-bearing deposits with banks and interest-bearing time deposits.
(6) Stockholders' equity attributable to First Capital, Inc.
(7) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
| FIRST CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|For the Six Months ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Yield/
|Average
|Yield/
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest earning assets:
|Loans (1) (2):
|Taxable
|$
|638,326
|$
|19,849
|6.22
|%
|$
|621,168
|$
|18,593
|5.99
|%
|Tax-exempt (3)
|10,786
|228
|4.23
|%
|8,727
|149
|3.41
|%
|Total loans
|649,112
|20,077
|6.19
|%
|629,895
|18,742
|5.95
|%
|Investment securities:
|Taxable (4)
|309,248
|3,864
|2.50
|%
|345,128
|3,422
|1.98
|%
|Tax-exempt (3)
|118,650
|1,663
|2.80
|%
|124,013
|1,696
|2.74
|%
|Total investment securities
|427,898
|5,527
|2.58
|%
|469,141
|5,118
|2.18
|%
|Interest bearing deposits with banks (5)
|98,723
|2,179
|4.41
|%
|22,451
|583
|5.19
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|1,175,733
|27,783
|4.73
|%
|1,121,487
|24,443
|4.36
|%
|Non-interest earning assets
|31,697
|26,943
|Total assets
|$
|1,207,430
|$
|1,148,430
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|439,952
|$
|2,743
|1.25
|%
|$
|421,993
|$
|2,774
|1.31
|%
|Savings accounts
|226,842
|328
|0.29
|%
|235,262
|445
|0.38
|%
|Time deposits
|216,418
|4,322
|3.99
|%
|138,683
|2,690
|3.88
|%
|Total deposits
|883,212
|7,393
|1.67
|%
|795,938
|5,909
|1.48
|%
|FHLB Advances
|-
|-
|-
|3,492
|99
|5.67
|%
|Bank Term Funding Program Borrowings
|-
|-
|-
|32,766
|790
|4.82
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|883,212
|7,393
|1.67
|%
|832,196
|6,798
|1.63
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|198,218
|205,209
|Other liabilities
|7,804
|6,203
|Total liabilities
|1,089,234
|1,043,608
|Stockholders' equity (6)
|118,196
|104,822
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,207,430
|$
|1,148,430
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis)
|$
|20,390
|$
|17,645
|Less: tax equivalent adjustment
|(397
|)
|(388
|)
|Net interest income
|$
|19,993
|$
|17,257
|Interest rate spread
|2.99
|%
|2.66
|%
|Interest rate spread (tax-equivalent basis) (7)
|3.06
|%
|2.73
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.40
|%
|3.08
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (7)
|3.47
|%
|3.15
|%
|Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities
|133.12
|%
|134.76
|%
__________________________
(1) Interest income on loans includes fee income of $397,000 and $358,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2) Average loan balances include loans held for sale and nonperforming loans.
(3) Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis using the federal marginal tax rate of 21%.
(4) Includes taxable debt and equity securities and FHLB Stock.
(5) Includes interest-bearing deposits with banks and interest-bearing time deposits.
(6) Stockholders' equity attributable to First Capital, Inc.
(7) Reconciliations of the non–U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):
This presentation contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Management uses these“non-GAAP” measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for better comparability with prior periods, as well as with peers in the industry who provide a similar presentation, and provide a further understanding of the Company's ongoing operations. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net interest income (A)
|$
|10,412
|$
|8,657
|$
|19,993
|$
|17,257
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
|201
|187
|397
|388
|Tax-equivalent net interest income (B)
|10,613
|8,844
|20,390
|17,645
|Average interest earning assets (C)
|1,182,018
|1,121,842
|1,175,733
|1,121,487
|Net interest margin (A)/(C)
|3.52
|%
|3.09
|%
|3.40
|%
|3.08
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (B)/(C)
|3.59
|%
|3.15
|%
|3.47
|%
|3.15
|%
|Total interest income (D)
|$
|14,040
|$
|12,218
|$
|27,386
|$
|24,055
|Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment
|201
|187
|397
|388
|Total interest income tax-equivalent basis (E)
|14,241
|12,405
|27,783
|24,443
|Average interest earning assets (F)
|1,182,018
|1,121,842
|1,175,733
|1,121,487
|Average yield on interest earning assets (D)/(F); (G)
|4.75
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.66
|%
|4.29
|%
|Average yield on interest earning assets tax-equivalent (E)/(F); (H)
|4.82
|%
|4.42
|%
|4.73
|%
|4.36
|%
|Average cost of interest bearing liabilities (I)
|1.64
|%
|1.71
|%
|1.67
|%
|1.63
|%
|Interest rate spread (G)-(I)
|3.11
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.99
|%
|2.66
|%
|Interest rate spread tax-equivalent (H)-(I)
|3.18
|%
|2.71
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.73
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment