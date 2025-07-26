ECN Capital Schedules Q2-2025 Conference Call
|Webcast
|Toll-free dial in
| North America 1-888-304-1803
International 1-848-488-9277
|Presentation slides
A telephone replay of the conference call may also be accessed until September 8, 2025, by dialing 1-800-645-7964 and entering the passcode 5036#.
About ECN Capital Corp.
With managed assets of US$7.2 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American based institutional investor, insurance company, pension plan, bank and credit union partners (collectively our“Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (floorplan and rental) loans. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities. These services are offered through two operating segments: (i) Manufactured Housing Finance, and (ii) Recreational Vehicles and Marine Finance.
Contact
Katherine Moradiellos
561-631-8739
