Fairfax Announces Conference Call

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 15, 2025. The replay may be accessed at 1 (800) 873-9204 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-3573 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.