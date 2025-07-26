Tivity Health, Inc. Investors: Please Contact The Portnoy Law Firm To Recover Your Losses. October 20, 2025 Deadline To File Lead Plaintiff Motion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Tivity Health, Inc. (" Tivity Health " or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TVTY) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between M arch 8, 2019, and F ebruary 19, 2020 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Acadia Healthcare investors have until October 20, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: If you purchased or acquired securities in the above-captioned matter, your rights may be affected by a $17.05 million proposed settlement.

Please be adviced that a class action settlement has been preliminarily approved by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee. The Court has scheduled a hearing for November 12, 2025, at 9:00 a.m., before the Honorable Waverly D. Crenshaw, Jr., at the Fred D. Thompson U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building, 719 Church Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

At the hearing, the Court will determine whether:



The proposed $17.05 million Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate;

The Plan of Allocation for distributing Settlement funds should be approved;

Lead Counsel's request for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of litigation expenses should be granted; and The Lead Plaintiff should receive an award pursuant to 15 U.S.C. § 78u-4(a)(4).

This notice is intended to inform you of your rights and options. Additional details regarding eligibility and how to submit a claim or objection are available in the full Notice of Settlement.

