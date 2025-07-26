America Must Win The Energy War: Crowdpoint Unveils Strategic Blueprint To Reinvent The U.S. Power Grid
Austin, TX, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a bold new vision titled“America Must Win the Energy War-Here is How We Reinvent the Grid Before It Breaks Us,”Akhtar lays out a national imperative to transform the power grid from a vulnerable utility into an intelligent, sovereign infrastructure system. The stakes, he argues, are nothing less than national security.
From Utility to Battlefield: The New Energy Doctrine
The U.S. power grid-centralized, outdated, and opaque-is increasingly failing under the strain of climate events, cyber threats, and growing demand from electric vehicles and digital infrastructure. Akhtar contends that America's energy system must adopt the mindset and strategy of military defense: speed, autonomy, and coordination.
CrowdPoint Technologies' answer? Optimal EnergyTM -a next-generation energy intelligence platform that turns traditional infrastructure into a synchronized, software-defined Virtual Power Plant (VPP).
Software as Strategic Defense
Unlike conventional grid upgrades that rely on massive physical infrastructure projects, CrowdPoint's platform uses edge-based intelligence and predictive software to forecast, allocate, and route energy based on microsecond decision-making. The system behaves more like a financial market than a utility-anticipating spikes, preventing failures, and maximizing value.
The platform's capabilities include:
- Microsecond-level control of energy dispatch Distributed autonomy at the edge AI-driven demand forecasting Military-grade coordination across vast energy assets Real-time anomaly detection and preemptive rerouting
The New Eisenhower Moment
Echoing the transformative impact of the Interstate Highway System in the 1950s, Akhtar calls for a modern equivalent: a national grid modernization doctrine built through strong public-private collaboration.
Why It Matters Now
As adversaries like China invest in resilient, decentralized energy architectures, the U.S. risks being left behind-or worse, exposed. With the grid now a strategic vulnerability, Akhtar emphasizes that energy independence is no longer about generation-it's about control.
The Mission: Make America Unbreakable
CrowdPoint is calling on stakeholders in government, utilities, and industry to adopt its blueprint and move with urgency. The technology exists. The threat is clear. The only question that remains is whether the nation is ready to act.
Read the complete article here.
