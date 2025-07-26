CORRECTION: Paul Mueller Company Announces Its Second Quarter Earnings Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mo., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) corrects an earlier release which contained an error in the earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025.

PAUL MUELLER COMPANY SIX-MONTH REPORT Unaudited (In thousands) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30 June 30 June 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 72,624 $ 65,670 $ 131,484 $ 116,026 $ 264,043 $ 228,900 Cost of Sales 44,760 45,871 85,798 80,431 171,491 158,123 Gross Profit $ 27,864 $ 19,799 $ 45,686 $ 35,595 $ 92,552 $ 70,777 Selling, General and Administrative Expense 13,332 11,417 24,865 21,775 49,338 84,743 Operating Income (Loss) $ 14,532 $ 8,382 $ 20,821 $ 13,820 $ 43,214 $ (13,966 ) Interest Income (Expense) 578 70 607 (1,178 ) 1,484 (1,351 ) Other Income 50 506 114 2,050 441 3,383 Income (Loss) before Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes $ 15,160 $ 8,958 $ 21,542 $ 14,692 $ 45,139 $ (11,934 ) Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes 3,531 2,154 4,985 3,439 10,163 (4,817 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 11,629 $ 6,804 $ 16,557 $ 11,253 $ 34,976 $ (7,117 ) Earnings (Loss) per Common Share –– Basic and Diluted $ 12.50 $ 7.26 $ 17.74 $ 11.13 $ 37.40 ($ 6.79 )





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Six Months Ended June 30 2025 2024 Net Income $ 16,557 $ 11,253 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Foreign Currency Translation Adjustment 2,015 (780 ) Comprehensive Income $ 18,572 $ 10,473





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30 December 31 2025 2024 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 21,678 $ 21,169 Marketable Securities 29,929 24,446 Accounts Receivable, net 47,032 31,266 Inventories (FIFO) 45,417 40,905 LIFO Reserve (21,899 ) (20,146 ) Inventories (LIFO) 23,518 20,759 Current Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 54 39 Other Current Assets 5,442 4,933 Current Assets $ 127,653 $ 102,612 Net Property, Plant, and Equipment 63,264 50,754 Right of Use Assets 2,290 2,235 Other Assets 165 1,862 Long-Term Net Investments in Sales-Type Leases 1,932 1,211 Total Assets $ 195,304 $ 158,674 Accounts Payable $ 12,998 $ 17,588 Current Maturities and Short-Term Debt 468 3,466 Current Lease Liabilities 371 336 Advance Billings 39,572 26,788 Billings in Excess of Cost 19,792 7,635 Other Current Liabilities 19,556 15,591 Current Liabilities $ 92,757 $ 71,404 Long-Term Debt 5,499 5,096 Other Long-Term Liabilities 692 2,329 Lease Liabilities 993 896 Total Liabilities $ 99,941 $ 79,725 Shareholders' Investment 95,363 78,949 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Investment $ 195,304 $ 158,674





SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA June 30 December 31 2025 2024 Book Value per Common Share $ 102.52 $ 84.27 Total Shares Outstanding 930,183 936,837 Backlog $ 234,212 $ 153,685





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF SHAREHOLDERS' INVESTMENT Common Stock Paid-in Surplus Retained Earnings Treasury Stock Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Total Balance, December 31, 2024 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 96,037 $ (22,697 ) $ (5,607 ) $ 78,949 Add (Deduct): Net Income 16,557 16,557 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax 2,015 2,015 Dividends (495 ) (495 ) Treasury Stock Acquisition (1,663 ) (1,663 ) Other - Balance, June 30, 2025 $ 1,508 $ 9,708 $ 112,099 $ (24,360 ) $ (3,592 ) $ 95,363





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 16,557 $ 11,253 Adjustment to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Pension Contributions (Greater) than Expense - (16 ) Depreciation & Amortization 3,380 3,427 Deferred Tax Expense 288 - Loss on Disposal of Equipment 469 175 (Gain) on Sales of Equipment - (106 ) (Inc) in Accts and Notes Receivable (15,765 ) (9,354 ) (Inc) in Cost in Excess of Estimated Earnings and Billings (16 ) - (Inc) Dec in Inventories (2,256 ) 1,290 (Inc) in Prepayments (782 ) (2,389 ) (Inc) in Net Investment in Sales-type leases (579 ) (80 ) Dec in Other Assets 2,026 738 (Dec) Inc in Accounts Payable (4,589 ) 4,242 (Dec) Inc in Accrued Income Tax 913 (1,165 ) Inc (Dec) in Other Accrued Expenses 3,088 (227 ) Inc (Dec) in Advanced Billings 12,784 (8,519 ) Inc in Billings in Excess of Costs and Estimated Earnings 12,156 8,306 Inc in Lease Liability for Operating - 57 Principal payments of Lease Liability for Operating (156 ) (53 ) Inc (Dec) in Long Term Deferred Tax Liabilities 17 (78 ) (Dec) in Other Long-Term Liabilities (1,730 ) (93 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 25,805 $ 7,408 Investing Activities Intangibles - - Purchases of Marketable Securities (16,464 ) (24,649 ) Proceeds from Sales of Marketable Securities 10,981 38,522 Proceeds from Sales of Equipment - 131 Additions to Property, Plant, and Equipment (13,850 ) (6,612 ) Net Cash (Required) for Investing Activities $ (19,333 ) $ 7,392 Financing Activities Principal payments of Lease Liability for Financing (50 ) (22 ) (Repayment) of Short-Term Borrowings, Net (5,186 ) (751 ) Proceeds of Short-Term Borrowings, Net 2,136 754 (Repayment) of Long-Term Debt (1,864 ) (422 ) Dividends Paid (495 ) (378 ) Treasury Stock Acquisitions (1,664 ) (11,910 ) Net Cash (Required) for Financing Activities $ (7,123 ) $ (12,729 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes 1,160 (545 ) Net Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 509 $ 1,526 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Year 21,169 1,883 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Quarter $ 21,678 $ 3,409



PAUL MUELLER COMPANY

SUMMARIZED NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(In thousands)

A. The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2025 2024 Variance Domestic $ 58,928 $ 52,830 $ 6,098 Mueller BV $ 13,796 $ 13,164 $ 632 Eliminations $ (100 ) $ (324 ) $ 224 Net Revenue $ 72,624 $ 65,670 $ 6,954

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2025 2024 Variance Domestic $ 109,005 $ 91,707 $ 17,298 Mueller BV $ 22,579 $ 24,989 $ (2,410 ) Eliminations $ (100 ) $ (670 ) $ 570 Net Revenue $ 131,484 $ 116,026 $ 15,458

The chart below depicts the net revenue on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Revenue 2025 2024 Variance Domestic $ 219,480 $ 180,833 $ 38,647 Mueller BV $ 45,548 $ 49,322 $ (3,774 ) Eliminations $ (985 ) $ (1,255 ) $ 270 Net Revenue $ 264,043 $ 228,900 $ 35,143

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the three months ended June 30.

Three Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2025 2024 Variance Domestic $ 10,922 $ 6,027 $ 4,895 Mueller BV $ 694 $ 774 $ (80 ) Eliminations $ 13 $ 3 $ 10 Net Income $ 11,629 $ 6,804 $ 4,825

The chart below depicts the net income (loss) on a consolidating basis for the six months ended June 30.

Six Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2025 2024 Variance Domestic $ 16,350 $ 10,075 $ 6,275 Mueller BV $ 200 $ 1,148 $ (948 ) Eliminations $ 7 $ 30 $ (23 ) Net Income $ 16,557 $ 11,253 $ 5,304

The chart below depicts the net income on a consolidating basis for the twelve months ended June 30.

Twelve Months Ended June 30 Net Income 2025 2024 Variance Domestic $ 34,609 $ (10,408 ) $ 45,017 Mueller BV $ 388 $ 3,285 $ (2,897 ) Eliminations $ (21 ) $ 6 $ (27 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 34,976 $ (7,117 ) $ 42,093

B. June 30, 2025 backlog is $234.2 million compared to $187.3 million at June 30, 2024. The majority of this backlog is in the U.S. where the backlog is $223.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $181.2 million at June 30, 2024. The $42.4 million increase in U.S. backlog is primarily from the Industrial Equipment segment, which grew $41.8 million from June 2024 to June 2025. The majority of this increase is related to our pharmaceutical customers, which continue to drive our improvement in revenue and net income over the prior year. In our European Operations, the backlog has increased from the prior year -- $11.3 million at June 30, 2025 versus $6.5 million on June 30, 2024.

C. We manage our business in the U.S. looking at earnings before tax (EBT) and excluding the effects of LIFO and non-reoccurring events such as the pension settlement. This non-GAAP adjusted EBT (as shown in the table below) is up over the prior year by $6.9 million for the three months; $10.3 million for six months and $20.1 million for the trailing twelve months primarily from strong results in the Industrial Equipment segment.



Ended June 30 Three Months Six Months Twelve Months (In Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Domestic Net Income $ 10,922 $ 6,027 $ 16,350 $ 10,075 $ 34,610 $ (10,408 ) Income Tax Expense $ 3,292 $ 1,899 $ 4,920 $ 3,070 $ 10,002 $ (4,560 ) Domestic EBT - GAAP $ 14,214 $ 7,926 $ 21,270 $ 13,145 $ 44,612 $ (14,968 ) LIFO Adjustment $ 369 $ (246 ) $ 1,752 $ (463 ) $ 587 $ (619 ) Pension Adjustment $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 41,774 Domestic EBT - Non-GAAP $ 14,583 $ 7,680 $ 23,022 $ 12,682 $ 45,199 $ 26,187



D. On May 8, 2025, the tender offer, announced on March 31, 2025, expired with 6,654 shares being tendered for a total of $1,663,500.

E. The consolidated financials are affected by the euro to dollar exchange rate when consolidating Mueller B.V., the Dutch subsidiary. The month-end euro to dollar exchange rate was 1.07 for June 2024, 1.04 for December 2024, and 1.17 for June 2025.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions. All statements regarding future performance growth, conditions, or developments are forward-looking statements. Actual future results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described in the Company's Annual Report under“Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements”, which is available at paulmueller.com. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements to reflect any future events or circumstances.

The accounting policies related to this report and additional management discussion and analysis are provided in the 2024 annual report, available at

