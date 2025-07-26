Selfdrive Mobility Launches 'Rent To Own' In The UAE With Cars Directly From The Dealership, With Zero Interest And A Transparent Path To Ownership

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) SelfDrive Mobility, a leading mobility tech company, has launched a disruptive 'Rent to Own' service, enabling UAE customers to seamlessly transition from renting to owning through fixed monthly payments, with zero hidden costs, no interest, and absolutely no paperwork hassles or security checks. Customers also have the flexibility to return or buy the car before their contract ends.

Soham Shah, CEO, SelfDrive Mobility

Under this game-changing model, customers have the flexibility to drive a vehicle for a month before deciding whether to purchase it, offering a seamless transition from rental to ownership. Existing SelfDrive customers also have the option to upgrade their monthly rental plan to the Rent-to-Own model on select car models.

All SelfDrive vehicles are dealer-maintained, and the purchase price includes insurance, replacements, servicing, and maintenance. Additionally, participation in the program does not impact the customer's credit history.

According to a recent Global Media Insight report, 85 per cent of the UAE's 10 million-plus population is expatriates, with many residents maintaining lifestyles and work arrangements that do not align with traditional car ownership models. With more residents freelancing, working on short-term contracts, or enjoying flexible employment, creating new mobility solutions that meet evolving demands for flexible car ownership is key.

Data from Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) shows commercial vehicle registrations surged by 43 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year. The number of registered rental companies also increased by 33 per cent, while rental fleets expanded from 49,725 vehicles to more than 71,000. High-end rentals increased by 73 per cent and the number of EVs grew by 50 per cent. These changes indicate a clear shift toward premium and sustainable mobility options.

SelfDrive Mobility's Rent-to-Own service directly responds to these trends, offering a new route to car ownership that combines the convenience of a rental with the security of purchase. Through the company's mobile application, customers can choose from 2024 and 2025 models, including popular sedans and SUVs from brands like Geely, Skoda, and Bestune. All with transparent pricing inclusive of insurance, maintenance, and customer support.

Meeting UAE Residents' Evolving Mobility Needs

The latest service enables customers to initiate a rental but have the option to purchase it at any point within the first 12 months, offsetting their monthly payments against the purchase price. Unlike traditional lease-to-own options, which often involve interest charges and unclear terms, SelfDrive Mobility's model is transparent and interest-free. The only non-refundable payment is the initial downpayment, which ensures commitment without penalising flexibility.

"The UAE's mobility landscape is rapidly changing," said Soham Shah, Founder and CEO of SelfDrive Mobility. "More than three million people in the UAE work in freelance or contracted roles, according to recent government employment statistics. These professionals need transportation solutions tailored to their unique requirements. 'Rent to own provides customer control, clarity, and flexibility, with no hidden surprises."

The service also makes car ownership more accessible to younger demographics and new residents. According to a recent YouGov survey, nearly 60 per cent of UAE residents between the ages of 25-40 prefer flexibility. They want the ability to switch between short-term use and ownership without long-term financial commitments.

Furthermore, the UAE Central Bank reported that more than 40 per cent of personal car loan applications were declined in the past two years due to strict credit checks and income verification. SelfDrive Mobility addresses this gap by eliminating financing requirements. To help customers evaluate their options, the company has launched a Rent-to-Own calculator exclusively on the website, allowing customers the opportunity to compare long-term rental costs with ownership, factoring in bundled services such as insurance and maintenance to help make informed decisions.

Unlocking Car Ownership for a Wider Audience in the UAE

Currently available exclusively in the UAE and with plans for regional expansion, SelfDrive is lowering traditional barriers to car ownership and empowering the country's diverse population to choose mobility on their terms. 'Rent to own represents a forward-looking solution that supports the UAE's vision of tech-driven, accessible urban mobility for all.

About SelfDrive Mobility

SelfDrive Mobility, established in 2017 in the UAE, has rapidly grown into a leading mobility tech company, offering smart mobility solutions with maximum flexibility. With operations across the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, KSA, the UK, Ireland, and Turkey, SelfDrive Mobility has served more than 1.5 million customers from 95 different nationalities. The platform provides unique access to more than 100 car models from 50+ renowned brands directly from dealerships, ensuring a perfect match for every customer's needs.