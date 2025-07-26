Deputy Secretary Of State For Management And Resources Rigas Travels To The Republic Of Korea And Philippines - United States Department Of State
Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas will travel to Seoul and Manila 23-28 July. Deputy Secretary Rigas will engage with counterparts to strengthen the Department’s operations in the Indo-Pacific region.
Deputy Secretary Rigas’s travel demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and will build on the Administration’s efforts to foster a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific that advances the interests of the American people.
