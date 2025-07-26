Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Secretary Of State For Management And Resources Rigas Travels To The Republic Of Korea And Philippines - United States Department Of State


2025-07-26 05:02:11

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas will travel to Seoul and Manila 23-28 July.  Deputy Secretary Rigas will engage with counterparts to strengthen the Department’s operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Deputy Secretary Rigas’s travel demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and will build on the Administration’s efforts to foster a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific that advances the interests of the American people.

MENAFN26072025004514009831ID1109843901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search