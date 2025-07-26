Secretary Rubio's Call With Portuguese Foreign Minister Rangel - United States Department Of State

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Portuguese Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel and discussed the strengths of the bilateral relationship. They examined ways to deepen cooperation on trade, technology, and defense. Both leaders expressed their commitment to promoting transatlantic economic security and prosperity for the benefit of both nations.

