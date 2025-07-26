U.S. Delivers $4 Billion FMF Loan Guarantee To Poland, Advancing Strategic Partnership And Strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank - United States Department Of State

Today, the United States is proud to announce a $4 billion Foreign Military Financing (FMF) loan guarantee to the Republic of Poland. This substantial support reflects Poland’s serious commitment to its own defense and to sharing the burden of NATO’s collective security.

Poland remains one of America’s strongest and most dependable allies in Europe—a front-line nation on NATO’s Eastern Flank and a leader in defense investment. Since 2023, Poland has taken decisive steps to modernize its military and defend its sovereignty, including major purchases of advanced U.S. defense platforms such as Apache helicopters, the Airspace and Surface Radar Reconnaissance System, HIMARS rocket systems, and Patriot missile defense.

The FMF loan program strengthens U.S. national security by enabling key partners like Poland to invest in American-made defense systems—supporting U.S. jobs in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, and Texas, as well as industry and innovation. These deals promote peace through strength and ensure our allies are capable of defending themselves with reliable, proven systems built by the best defense industrial base in the world.

Today’s announcement reaffirms the United States’ commitment to strong bilateral partnerships based on mutual respect, shared investment, and strategic priorities. Working together, the United States and Poland are securing the future of NATO, deterring aggression, and standing firm for freedom, sovereignty, and peace in Europe.

For additional information, please contact the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs’ Office of Congressional and Public Affairs at ....