Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Maldives Independence Day - United States Department Of State


2025-07-26 05:02:11

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm wishes and heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Maldives as they celebrate their nation’s independence on July 26. Protecting our peoples’ freedom and sovereignty, promoting economic security and prosperity, and safeguarding our maritime security interests are shared priorities that transcend the geographic distance between us. I look forward to deepening our cooperation in the coming year.

MENAFN26072025004514009831ID1109843894

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search