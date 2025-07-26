Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With President Surangel Whipps Jr. Of Palau - United States Department Of State


2025-07-26 05:02:11

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. today to discuss the close ties between the United States and Palau, grounded in our shared interests in regional peace and security.  They explored multiple areas of cooperation, including opportunities for economic development and investment, defense cooperation, respect for national sovereignty and borders, and enhancing law enforcement and counter-drug efforts. The Deputy Secretary announced that the Department of State is working with the Department of the Interior to support Palau with necessary fiscal reforms, and as a great friend to Palau looked forward to deepening government and private sector engagement to ensure economic security and stability. 

MENAFN26072025004514009831ID1109843893

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search