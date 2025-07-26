Deputy Secretary Landau's Meeting With President Surangel Whipps Jr. Of Palau - United States Department Of State
The below is attributable to Spokesperson Tammy Bruce:
Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau met with Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr. today to discuss the close ties between the United States and Palau, grounded in our shared interests in regional peace and security. They explored multiple areas of cooperation, including opportunities for economic development and investment, defense cooperation, respect for national sovereignty and borders, and enhancing law enforcement and counter-drug efforts. The Deputy Secretary announced that the Department of State is working with the Department of the Interior to support Palau with necessary fiscal reforms, and as a great friend to Palau looked forward to deepening government and private sector engagement to ensure economic security and stability.
