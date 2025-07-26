Liberia National Day - United States Department Of State

On this occasion, we proudly reaffirm our continued partnership and friendship with the Government and people of Liberia. I look forward to broadening our close collaboration on initiatives that will strengthen our bilateral relationship and enhance the security and prosperity of both our nations.

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Liberia on your country’s 178th year of independence.

