Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Liberia National Day - United States Department Of State


2025-07-26 05:02:10

On behalf of the United States of America, I extend warm congratulations to the people of Liberia on your country’s 178th year of independence.

On this occasion, we proudly reaffirm our continued partnership and friendship with the Government and people of Liberia. I look forward to broadening our close collaboration on initiatives that will strengthen our bilateral relationship and enhance the security and prosperity of both our nations.

MENAFN26072025004514009831ID1109843892

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search