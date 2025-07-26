Special 'Showa Retro × Co-Ed Sauna' Experience At 'KONJAKUSO' Near Tsutenkaku, Osaka

KONJAKUSO

OSAKA, JAPAN, July 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Funbound Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Yasu City, Shiga Prefecture; CEO: Takudo Okado), which redevelops vacant houses and buildings into urban luxury vacation homes under the“KONJAKUSO” brand, is offering a free-stay campaign at one of its high-end properties,“KONJAKUSO OSAKA TSUTENKAKU "MUSHIBUROYA" Sauna Villa

” normally priced at ¥100,000 per night, as part of its“Summer Appreciation Festival.” This opportunity is limited to just three groups.

Campaign Details

· Venue:KONJAKUSO OSAKA TSUTENKAKU "MUSHIBUROYA" Sauna Villa

· Address: 3-11-28, Sanno, Nishinari-ku, Osaka, 557-0001 (7-minute walk from Dobutsuen-mae Station on Osaka Metro)

· Property Features: Accommodates up to 12 guests, with 3 bedrooms and 4 beds. Includes a co-ed sauna and steam bath, featuring a Showa-era retro aesthetic blended with modern Japanese design.

· Convenient Access: Approximately 30 minutes by car or 30–44 minutes by train from Universal Studios Japan and the Osaka Expo site.

How to Apply

1. On KONJAKUSO's Instagram account:

· Like the campaign post

· Follow the account

· Comment with your favorite fruit

1. For extra chances to win:

· Mention the post in your Instagram Stories

· Entry Deadline: July 27, 2025

· Eligible Stay Period: July through September (dates flexible upon consultation)

Property Concept & Experience The location is in what was once“Tennojimura,” a lively district once famous for street performers, shamisen music, dancing, and comedy practice. The residence offers a rare co-ed sauna in central Osaka, a steam bath, and a relaxation space with a record player to enhance your stay-aiming to recreate the communal spirit and charm of retro Tennojimura. A nostalgic ramune soda will be offered to deepen the Showa-era experience.

Shift Toward Experience-Centered Travel According to the Japan Tourism Agency's“Travel & Tourism Consumption Survey,” domestic travel expenditure in 2024 rebounded by 14.8% year-over-year, with an especially strong increase in lodging and experiential spending. Travelers are increasingly seeking“value beyond price,” favoring accommodations that offer extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experiences.

The era of“cheap vacation rentals” is fading-what matters now is what experiences you can have where you stay. High-value facilities capable of delivering a unique time are seeing growing demand.

KONJAKUSO's Success Story

Funbound operates 14 KONJAKUSOproperties in Osaka city. Despite nightly rates exceeding ¥100,000, they boast higher guest satisfaction scores on Google than many five-star hotels in Osaka, and maintain high occupancy rates. Guests have praised the baths as“incredible,” the location as“ideal for experiencing something extraordinary,” and the fully equipped kitchens that make longer stays comfortable.

Property & Company Information

· Name: KONJAKUSO OSAKA TSUTENKAKU "MUSHIBUROYA" Sauna Villa

· Address: 3‐11‐28 Sanno, Nishinari-ku, Osaka-shi, Osaka 557‐0001

· Access: 7-minute walk from Osaka Metro Dobutsuen-mae Station

· Website: konjakuso

· Phone: 06‐4301‐7792

· Email: ...

Room

· 137m2 / a three-story house

Capacity

12 guests

Amenities & Equipment

Kitchen, sauna room, living room, TV, 2 toilets, 2 shower rooms, 2 bathtubs Body/hand towels, shampoo, hair conditioner, body soap, makeup remover, cleanser, toner, skin lotion, toothbrushes/pastes, cotton & swabs, razor, shower cap, hairbrush Tea bags, coffee, plates, cooking utensils

Company Profile:

· Name: Funbound Co., Ltd.

· Branch Office: Nipponbashi, Chuo‐ku, Osaka

· President: Takudo Okado

· Head Office: 859‐1 Koshinohara, Yasu‐shi, Shiga Prefecture

TAKUDO OKADO

Funbound Co., Ltd.

+81 6-4301-7792

