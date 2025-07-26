New Book Explores The Spiritual Roots Of Human Struggle Through Biblical Narrative

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Lie , authored by Wayne J. Coleman , presents a comprehensive examination of the foundational causes behind human suffering, framed through a theological lens and supported by the biblical narrative.The book investigates the long-standing question of whether humanity's struggles stem from a core deception first encountered in the Garden of Eden.Structured across eight chapters, the book integrates biblical exposition, theological reflection, and character-driven narratives. Each chapter functions as a standalone exploration of a specific spiritual theme. Characters such as Adam, Eve, Joseph, Asaph, and David are presented through first-person storytelling, enabling deeper engagement with their choices' moral and spiritual implications.Key themes explored include the hiddenness of God, the struggle with silence during suffering, and the perception of injustice in a fallen world. The story of Asaph, drawn from Psalm 73, is used to illustrate the tension between perceived divine absence and the reality of God's enduring presence. Through this narrative, the text confronts dissatisfaction, envy, and the tendency to question divine goodness in the face of adversity.Other chapters examine topics such as the deceptive nature of human desires, the pursuit of purpose amidst trials, and the role of divine mercy in restoring broken relationships. By drawing connections between Old Testament events and modern spiritual concerns, the book emphasizes the continuity of human experience across generations.Biblical references and insights from theological thinkers including Jonathan Edwards and John S. Feinberg, are used extensively. The book incorporates reflective prayers, though its primary tone remains exegetical and instructional rather than devotional. Scriptural interpretation is applied to clarify the enduring relevance of theological concepts such as grace, justice, and divine presence.The Lie shows that spiritual transformation requires confronting long-held misconceptions and realigning with truth as presented in Scripture. The text concludes with the assertion that God's pursuit of humanity remains active, even amid silence, suffering, or uncertainty.The Lie is now available in print and digital formats at leading online bookstoresAbout the AuthorWith a deep commitment to biblical truth and spiritual clarity, Wayne J. Coleman writes at the crossroads of theology, narrative, and practical faith. As a Christian author and teacher, he engages timeless scriptural themes through the lens of contemporary life, blending doctrinal insight with accessible storytelling. His work reflects both pastoral sensitivity and a strong foundation in historical theology.Coleman's academic background includes a B.A. from the University of Winnipeg, a B.R.S. from MBBC (now Canadian Mennonite University) in Manitoba, and an M.Div. from Acadia Divinity College in Nova Scotia. He is an ordained minister who served as a pastor for thirteen years. His diverse background includes service in the Canadian Military, work as a miner in Thompson, Manitoba, and experience as a business owner. He is also the author of three previous books. Although he once questioned the impact of formal education, these experiences have profoundly shaped his theological voice. His latest book, The Lie, continues his mission to uncover the spiritual truths that shape human experience.

email us here

Wayne James Coleman

Wayne James Coleman

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.