New Book Watchmen Army Calls For Prophetic Revival In The Church

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A new spiritual work by Pastor David Cuppett titled Watchmen Army presents a powerful call to action for the global church, urging a return to Holy Spirit-led living and prophetic engagement in an age of spiritual dormancy. Rooted in revelatory insight and practical experience, the book outlines a vision for raising a prophetic generation equipped to influence nations and carry divine authority.Watchmen Army contrasts the vitality of Spirit-filled worship with the stagnation of religious formalism. The book outlines a path of transformation that aligns believers with their God-ordained identity, encouraging them to reject spiritual limitations and embrace divine purpose. Drawing from biblical archetypes such as Rachel and Paul, the author presents a model of spiritual leadership founded on vision, joy, and apostolic mission.The book aims to inspire a revival marked by spiritual discernment and prophetic authority, forming what the author describes as a new generation of Watchmen, individuals awakened to their role in God's redemptive plan for the world.The work also explores the dynamics of apostolic leadership and intercession, drawing a parallel between contemporary spiritual warfare and the early church's mission. The central message remains clear: a revival of prophetic purpose is not only possible but necessary for the current generation.As part of a broader initiative through 8 Sisters Ministries, the book is positioned as a resource for spiritual leaders, churches, and believers seeking a transformative path forward. It complements Pastor Cuppett's ongoing pastoral work, reflecting his commitment to advancing a prophetic and apostolic movement with both local and international reach.Watchmen Army is now available through major online retailers and select ministry outlets.Watchmen Army is now available in print and digital formats at leading online bookstores.About the Author:David Cuppett is a revivalist and founder of 5 Stones Ministries, a multifaceted organization committed to equipping pastors and church communities in the power of the Holy Spirit. With a ministry presence in both India and the United States, his work focuses on igniting revival, awakening a deep love for the Holy Spirit, and preparing leaders to carry the voice of God to the nations. Cuppett partners with church organizations to cultivate Spirit-led congregations and advance a vision of reaching one million people with the baptism of the Holy Spirit. He has been married to his wife, Shelly, for 30 years and is the father of three children: Baylee, Kamryn, and Cole, as well as a son-in-law, Derrik.

David Cuppett

David Cuppett

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.