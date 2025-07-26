Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Driver Arrested After Fatal Accident In Ghor


2025-07-26 05:01:52
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): A driver of a UN vehicle has been arrested over a traffic accident that resulted in the death of two children in western Ghor province, an official said on Thursday, but the UN mission in Afghanistan has not yet commented in this regard.

In a statement, Information and Culture Director Maulvi Abdul Hai Za'em said the accident took place in Poshta Gaw Morak area near Ferozkoh city on the Kabul-Ghor route on Monday.

“A UN vehicle driven by a UN security force soldier stationed in Bamyan province collided with two children, killing both of them,” he added.

According to him, the victims were two sisters named Masouda, 8, and Setayesh, 4, residents of the Posht Gaw Morak area.

Za'em explained the driver has been arrested and an investigation has been launched into how the incident occurred.

However, the UN or its representation in Afghanistan has not yet responded to this incident.

hz/ma

MENAFN26072025000174011037ID1109843871

