Ghor Records Above 300 Measles Cases In 3 Months

FEROZKOH (Pajhwok): Health officials in western Ghor say more than 300 children were infected with measles during the first three months of this solar year and two of them died from the disease.

Mohammad Nasir Parsa, chief physician at Ghor Provincial Hospital, spoke about the rise in measles cases in the province, saying:“In the first three months of this year, around 318 children were admitted to our hospital, and unfortunately, two of them died. During the same period last year, 218 measles cases had been recorded in our hospital, but we had no fatalities.”

According to him, throughout last year, 770 positive measles cases were registered at the hospital, with four children losing their lives.

He also stated that their medical teams worked around the clock to care for all patients, especially children infected with measles.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Musa Ulfat, a pediatric intensive care doctor at the provincial hospital, said that measles was a highly contagious and dangerous disease that could spread to healthy children.

He further explained:“If measles is not treated on time, it can cause serious damage to the lungs and brain, lead to malnutrition, and even result in death. Therefore, families should make every effort to take their children to health centers on time.”

On the other hand, Maulvi Abdul Wahid Hamas, the director of public health in Ghor, told Pajhwok:“Based on the data we have received, most of the measles outbreak occurred in 'white zones,' but timely action was taken. Our teams were dispatched to the affected areas, vaccines were delivered, and control measures were implemented. As you know, no measles vaccination campaign had been conducted over the past two to three years.”

He added:“God willing, in the near future you will see a measles vaccination campaign conducted across all of Ghor, and there is no need for concern.”

According to him, the most effective way to prevent measles is through timely and regular vaccination of children.

He recommended that if early symptoms such as fever, coughing, and skin rashes are observed, families should immediately take their children to health centers to prevent the disease from progressing and causing serious complications.

Parents of children infected with measles expressed satisfaction with the healthcare services provided at Ghor Provincial Hospital.

Marzia, 27, who brought her three-year-old child from Allahyar district of Ghor for treatment, told Pajhwok:“It's been two nights since I brought my child to the hospital. At first, red spots appeared on his body. We took him to the village clinic, and they told us to take him to the central hospital. So we came here, and now he is admitted.”

She expressed gratitude for the healthcare services provided at the hospital and hoped her child will recover soon.

Likewise, Sanobar, 30, a resident of Ghar village in Allahyar district, said her child is also infected with measles.

Sitting beside her child's bed, she said:“It's been three days since my child got sick. First, he had diarrhea and vomiting, then small rashes appeared on his body. We tried home remedies, but they didn't work. We had no choice but to bring him to the hospital. Thankfully, he is now somewhat better.”

According to her, the disease was transmitted to her child by a relative.

