Spear Throwing Tournament Held In Ghazni

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A traditional javelin throwing tournament featuring 112 participants was held in the capital of southern Ghazni and three districts province, an official said on Saturday.

Bilal Mujahid, Head of Physical Education and Sports in Ghazni, told Pajhwok Afghan News that javelin throwers from Ghazni City, Andar, Giro, and Deh Yak districts took part in the competition.

The Mohammad Anwar team from Andar district claimed first place with 46 points. The Rahmatullah Baidar team secured second position with 40 points, while the Mohammad Anwar B Group team finished third with 36 points.

Mohammad Anwar Andar, one of the participants, said:“Spear throwing is an ancient and traditional sport in Ghazni. It was once widely popular, but years of conflict have diminished its appeal.”

He urged the government to support the sport by providing facilities for javelin throwers and ensuring proper training and care for horses used in the competition.

Spear throwing is not only a tradition in Ghazni but also in other provinces across Afghanistan.

The sport typically involves horseback riders racing across open fields while using spears to lift sticks embedded in the ground-a display of both skill and strength.

