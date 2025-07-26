Bulldozers Roll On Property Of Chhangur Baba's Aide Accused In Conversion Racket

MENAFN - IANS) Balrampur, July 26 (IANS) The Balrampur district administration in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday demolished an illegal structure belonging to Sabroz, nephew of Chhangur alias Jalaluddin, who is accused of running a large-scale religious conversion racket.

Officials said the house, located in Rehra Mafi village under Gaindas Bujurg police station limits, was built by encroaching on the village community land. Despite prior notices, the encroachment was not removed, prompting the demolition drive. A heavy police force was deployed during the action.

CO Raghavendra Pratap said,“The construction was found illegal, and under police supervision, bulldozer action was carried out by the administration.”

Chhangur's gang is accused of anti-national activities and operating a nationwide religious conversion network. Investigations suggest links to foreign countries, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

Police said Chhangur played a key role in converting people from weaker sections of the Hindu community to Islam through financial inducements, marriage offers, and pressure tactics. The gang's operations were exposed during the probe into the mysterious disappearance of two sisters from Agra, leading to the unearthing of a network spread across six states.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken Jalaluddin and his associate Neetu alias Nasreen into custody for questioning. The ATS is also probing their alleged connections with banned outfits and tracing benami properties acquired through illegal funding.

Jalaluddin and Nasreen were arrested in Madhpur village on July 5. Earlier, two other accused -- Naveen alias Jalaluddin and Mehboob (Chhangur's son) -- were arrested in April and are currently in Lucknow jail.

Authorities had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Jalaluddin and issued a non-bailable warrant against him prior to his arrest. A case under POCSO, SC/ST Act, and the anti-conversion law has also been registered against another accused, Rauf, whose property is slated for similar action.

The demolition drive is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's policy to target properties acquired through illegal means. Officials said Chhangur's residence stood on nearly one acre of land that had been encroached upon.

“These actions aim to financially and psychologically weaken those involved in such crimes,” an official said.