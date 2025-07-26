Bulldozers Roll On Property Of Chhangur Baba's Aide Accused In Conversion Racket
Officials said the house, located in Rehra Mafi village under Gaindas Bujurg police station limits, was built by encroaching on the village community land. Despite prior notices, the encroachment was not removed, prompting the demolition drive. A heavy police force was deployed during the action.
CO Raghavendra Pratap said,“The construction was found illegal, and under police supervision, bulldozer action was carried out by the administration.”
Chhangur's gang is accused of anti-national activities and operating a nationwide religious conversion network. Investigations suggest links to foreign countries, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.
Police said Chhangur played a key role in converting people from weaker sections of the Hindu community to Islam through financial inducements, marriage offers, and pressure tactics. The gang's operations were exposed during the probe into the mysterious disappearance of two sisters from Agra, leading to the unearthing of a network spread across six states.
The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken Jalaluddin and his associate Neetu alias Nasreen into custody for questioning. The ATS is also probing their alleged connections with banned outfits and tracing benami properties acquired through illegal funding.
Jalaluddin and Nasreen were arrested in Madhpur village on July 5. Earlier, two other accused -- Naveen alias Jalaluddin and Mehboob (Chhangur's son) -- were arrested in April and are currently in Lucknow jail.
Authorities had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on Jalaluddin and issued a non-bailable warrant against him prior to his arrest. A case under POCSO, SC/ST Act, and the anti-conversion law has also been registered against another accused, Rauf, whose property is slated for similar action.
The demolition drive is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's policy to target properties acquired through illegal means. Officials said Chhangur's residence stood on nearly one acre of land that had been encroached upon.
“These actions aim to financially and psychologically weaken those involved in such crimes,” an official said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- Y4trade Announces Launch Of Proprietary Trading Platform With 200+ Fiat Withdrawal Options
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Galxe Starboard Leads Infofi Boom With 5 Million Engagements
CommentsNo comment