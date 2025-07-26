Bangladesh: Awami League Condemns 'Unjust' Arrest Of Former Chief Justice

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, July 26 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League party on Saturday condemned the“unjust” arrest of A.B.M. Khairul Haque, the former Chief Justice of the country, who delivered the historic verdict in the Bangabandhu assassination case, describing it as part of the“ongoing repression” under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

Khairul was arrested on Thursday morning at his Dhaka residence, police confirmed without giving any specific reason.

Slamming the Yunus-led interim government, the Awami League said,“Their arrest of a former Chief Justice is a glaring example that they have no intention to uphold the rule of law-this was done with utterly malicious intent.”

“A murder case against a former Chief Justice-what an absurd and outrageous accusation! The people of this country are being robbed of even the slightest confidence in the judiciary under this illegitimate, fascist government,” the party remarked.

The party further mentioned that it observes with deep concern that the“illegitimate, usurping, murderous-fascist clique led by Yunus continues to systematically strip people of all classes and professions of their fundamental and human rights across the country.”

“On behalf of the Bangladesh Awami League, we strongly condemn and protest this arrest. The nation is witnessing how this illegal occupying regime is indiscriminately arresting and imprisoning journalists, lawyers, teachers, intellectuals, judges, government officials and employees, cultural activists, and professional leaders from all walks of life. This murderous-fascist Yunus clique is conducting unprecedented acts of persecution, torture, and suppression,” read a statement issued by the Awami League.

The Awami League demanded the immediate and unconditional release of former Chief Justice Khairul and all other political prisoners who have been unjustly detained.