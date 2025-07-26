CM Stalin Pays Tributes To War Heroes On Kargil Vijay Diwas

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, July 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Saturday paid glowing tributes to the Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, stating that their unmatched courage and supreme sacrifice would forever be etched in the nation's memory.

Taking to the social media platform 'X' on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, CM Stalin wrote, "On this Kargil Victory Day, tribute to the brave soldiers who defended our motherland with unmatched courage and laid down their lives. Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten."

July 26 is observed annually as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistani intruders in the Kargil region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The conflict, which lasted nearly three months, saw Indian soldiers reclaim strategic peaks under hostile weather conditions and enemy fire.

The operation, named 'Operation Vijay', concluded with the eviction of Pakistani forces from Indian territory, reaffirming India's control over the region.

Despite being hospitalised at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, CM Stalin has continued to actively oversee the administration of the state.

He was admitted earlier this week after experiencing giddiness and was subsequently diagnosed with variations in heart rate.

A medical bulletin issued by the hospital confirmed that he underwent a procedure and is currently stable.

Sources in the Chief Minister's Office said that Stalin has remained in constant touch with senior officials and is monitoring key government programmes from his hospital room.

On Friday and Saturday, he held virtual discussions with Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other top bureaucrats, reviewed files, and gave approvals for ongoing schemes, including the state's public grievance redressal initiative '#WithYou_Stalin'.

A senior DMK functionary said, "Even from his hospital bed, Thalaivar is guiding us and ensuring the state's functioning is not affected."

The Chief Minister is expected to remain in hospital under observation for a few more days.