4Th Test: Very Difficult For India To Draw This Match, Forget About Winning, Says Manoj Tiwary
After posting a first innings total of 358, India failed to stop English batters from scoring big as the host are in line to post a hefty lead after Zak Crawley (84) and Ben Duckett (94) set the strong foundation, which was later cashed in by Ollie Pope and Joe Root on the second day after India bowlers failed to make inroads in the first session on Friday. However, Washington Sundar got the better of Pope for 71 after lunch.
"It is going to be difficult for India as England have scored more than 300 runs and they have a batting depth in their playing XI. It will be very difficult for India to drag this match to a draw, forget about winning it. India should focus on drawing this match as if we don't take wickets, the lead will mount and pressure will come on batters," Tiwari told IANS.
The veteran batter urged Indian bowlers to curb the run-scoring and bowl maiden overs to put pressure on England batters.
"We're not able to get wickets as bowlers are not disciplined enough and lack patience. England batters, from this position, look to rotate strike, which makes it difficult for the opposition. We should bowl maidens and stop the run flow. We need to get the remaining wickets as soon as possible to minimise the lead," Tiwari said.
England currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and are well placed to clinch the series.
