Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia deploys Iranian communications satellite into orbit

Russia deploys Iranian communications satellite into orbit


2025-07-26 05:00:34
Russia successfully launched a Soyuz rocket carrying an Iranian communications satellite into orbit, as confirmed by the Russian space agency. The event took place at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia’s Far East and was streamed live.

The rocket’s cargo included over 20 payloads: two Russian scientific satellites, 18 small commercial spacecraft, and Iran’s Nahid-2 satellite. Developed by the Iranian Space Research Center, Nahid-2 was sent into low-Earth orbit as part of a commercial agreement with Iran’s Space Agency. According to Iranian media, the satellite supports Tehran’s goal to enhance its presence and capabilities in space.

This launch is part of a broader pattern of collaborative space efforts between Russia and Iran. Earlier this year, the two countries formalized a 20-year strategic partnership covering a range of sectors, including joint civil space projects, energy, science, and technology cooperation.

Russia has a history of launching satellites for international clients through its commercially contracted Soyuz missions. Notably, in November, Russia set a record by launching 53 satellites in a single mission from Vostochny, carrying payloads from Iran, Zimbabwe, and a Russian-Chinese joint project.

