Rare Footage Of Critically Endangered Sumatran Tiger Is A Powerful Reminder Of What's At Stake This International Tiger Day

MENAFN - Pressat) Ahead of International Tiger Day (29 July), International Animal Rescue (IAR) and its Indonesian partner Yayasan Inisiasi Alam Rehabilitasi Indonesia (YIARI) are marking the occasion with striking new footage of a Critically Endangered Sumatran tiger. Captured using camera traps in collaboration with the Forestry Department of Lampung Province, the video confirms that these elusive big cats still roam the Batutegi Protection Forest (BPF) in Lampung, Sumatra. With fewer than 400 of these magnificent animals left in the wild, every sighting is not only scientifically significant but also a powerful call to action.

“This isn't the first time we've recorded tigers in this forest, the earliest footage dates back to 2009,” said Richard Moore, from YIARI.“To be able to document the species again, more than a decade later, is incredibly encouraging. It's a sign that, despite the odds, tigers continue to survive here. With so few left in the wild, each confirmed presence matters. It reminds us that hope remains, and with the right mix of technology, partnerships, and community-based conservation, there is still time to safeguard their future.”

The footage is the result of years of conservation work by YIARI and the Forestry Department of Lampung Province, supported by International Animal Rescue, which combines cutting-edge technology, including drones, camera traps, and real-time data systems. With grassroots collaboration between local communities and forest authorities, at the core of this approach is the Integrated Forest Crime Alert System (IFCAS). IFCAS is now being implemented in partnership with the local forest management unit, KPH Batutegi. This innovative platform uses satellite imagery, camera feeds, and drone surveillance to detect and respond to illegal activities in near-real time.

“Batutegi isn't a national park, which means it doesn't receive the same level of attention or funding as other protected areas. Yet the forest is rich in biodiversity, from Sumatran tigers to Sunda pangolins, and it plays a critical ecological role as a buffer zone for water catchment and erosion control,” added Richard.

Unlike top-down conservation approaches, the Batutegi project is community-led, tackling both direct threats, such as illegal logging and hunting, and the root causes, including poverty and a lack of opportunities. The programme also supports sustainable livelihoods for local farmers while building long-term capacity for forest protection.

Gavin Bruce, CEO of International Animal Rescue, said,“The work being done in Batutegi is a brilliant example of how grassroots, community-led conservation work can deliver sustainable and positive benefits for both people and nature. When we choose to invest and put in the effort, these overlooked landscapes can become thriving habitats for endangered wildlife. This tiger is a symbol of everything we stand to lose and everything we still have the power to protect. It is a privilege to support YIARI in delivering these high-impact projects; it means that our supporters are making a tangible difference to safeguarding these precious ecosystems.”

Batutegi's designation as a Protection Forest rather than a conservation area means its biodiversity has historically gone under the radar. But years of ecological surveys, beginning in 2009, have revealed the presence of numerous rare species. The recent camera trap footage is just the latest and most dramatic proof that these forests are important habitats.

This International Tiger Day, International Animal Rescue and YIARI are urging governments, conservation groups, and the public to acknowledge the untapped potential of these vital forest ecosystems, which could play a crucial role in the survival of some of the world's most endangered species.

