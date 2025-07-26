Barbados To Welcome The World For CARIFESTA XV

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)With Crop Over 2025 soon to wrap up in grand style, Barbados is immediately shifting into full gear to host the highly anticipated, taking place fromAugust 2025.

The island is proud to announce that it is ready and fully equipped to welcome the Caribbean and the world for 10 unforgettable days of music, art, dance, fashion, food, film, and cultural dialogue.

“Barbados is the place to be this August for CARIFESTA XV, which will be a beautiful melting pot of Caribbean cultures, foods, fashion, performances and visual arts,” says the chief executive officer of the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI), Andrea Franklin.“Now more than ever, it's an amazing moment in our regional history to come together, honour what makes each island unique, and celebrate the vibrant threads that bind us all. This is where the best of the Caribbean will be, in one place, at one time, in Barbados.”

A region united in one festival

CARIFESTA XV, under the theme “Caribbean Roots. Global Excellence,” is more than a festival, it is a roving cultural summit for the Caribbean and its diaspora.

This year's programme includes:



Four Super Concerts featuring regional icons and international artists;

The CARIFESTA Film Festival and outdoor screenings;

Daily Fashion Shows and Caribbean couture exhibitions;

The Grand Market & Trade Hub , the largest in CARIFESTA history;

A robust Youth Village with intergenerational creative programming;

The Big Conversations Symposia , tackling Caribbean identity, climate, and innovation;

Culinary showcases highlighting food from across the region; Sustainability activations with a future-forward, eco-conscious approach;

Barbados will transform into a living gallery of Caribbean excellence, hosting over 25 participating countries, including delegations from Ghana, Cuba, Brazil, and Colombia, as well as creatives and audiences from the Caribbean diaspora.

Festival goers can enjoy a seamless, vibrant, and immersive experience that blends Caribbean tradition and innovation, with top-tier accommodations, world-renowned hospitality, and year-round sunshine.

The post Barbados to welcome the World for CARIFESTA XV appeared first on Caribbean News Global .