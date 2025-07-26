IMF Supports Growth Agenda And Fiscal Framework



The IMF's Article IV surveillance report has stated that economic recovery in the UK is underway, with growth projected at 1.2% in 2025 before gaining momentum next year. The IMF also endorsed the government's fiscal plans which it says strike a balance between supporting growth and safeguarding fiscal sustainability, and the Growth Mission covers the right areas to lift productivity.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

LONDON, England – Since the election the government has been clear on the need to kickstart economic growth, built on stability and investment to deliver on the Plan for Change. The publication of the IMF's first Article IV surveillance report on the UK economy since last year's election reveals that the UK's economic recovery is underway, and will see the third fastest economic growth in the G7 and the fastest growth among European G7 countries.

The IMF have also endorsed the government's fiscal framework as growth-friendly, as well as appropriately accommodating spending pressures and investment needs, while safeguarding fiscal sustainability.

Structural reform and government strategy

Through the Growth Mission, the government is restoring stability, increasing investment, and reforming the economy to drive up prosperity and living standards across every region of the UK.

The IMF recognised the bold reforms that we have launched since taking office in July 2024. We have been clear that planning reform is central to unlocking private investment. The IMF has stated that the UK's new industrial strategy has real potential to unlock private investment and boost UK productivity in key sectors.

Trade, global integration, and external environment

Given the high level of uncertainty emanating from the external environment, the IMF has stated that the government should continue advocating for a stable global trading system and welcomes recent efforts to strike trade agreements with key partners, including the EU, India, and the US, demonstrating a commitment to finding common ground and establishing a more predictable environment for UK exporters.

