Russia, Ukraine Play For Time As Trump's Clock Winds Down
The latest meeting was the shortest yet, lasting just 40 minutes. The negotiating teams were led by former Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov and Vladimir Medinsky, a senior aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
They agreed on another exchange of prisoners and on establishing three working groups on political, military and humanitarian issues to engage online rather than in face-to-face meetings.
But if the talks have achieved very little, they have demonstrated two things. First, that the two sides remain very far apart on what they would consider acceptable terms for a ceasefire, let alone a peace agreement. And, second, that neither side is prepared to walk away from the negotiations, worried about incurring the wrath of the US President Donald Trump.
A fourth round of negotiations has not been ruled out, but it is unlikely to involve either Vladimir Putin or Volodymyr Zelensky, given that their negotiating positions still offer little hope of a deal ready to be signed at a leaders' summit.
The latest round of talks, however, took place in a different context from the earlier two meetings. Earlier in July, Trump set a deadline of 50 days, ending on September 2, for the fighting to stop.
After this, if there's no progress towards a ceasefire, the US president will consider imposing hefty secondary sanctions on Russia's remaining trade partners. The aim would be to starve Moscow's war economy of crucial foreign income, principally from heavily discounted sales of oil and gas to willing buyers, including India and China.
