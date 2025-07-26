What India Can Teach The US About Digital Finance

MENAFN - Asia Times) The new US administration has made digital finance an early priority, championing three pieces of legislation governing digital assets-the GENIUS Act , the CLARITY Act , and the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act .

The first bill was signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 18, while the latter two recently advanced to the Senate. The laws have given a boost to advocates of digital assets, but face harsh criticism from consumer advocacy groups and experts over safety and stability concerns.

As US policymakers continue to consider the promise and perils of digital finance, they should look toward the experience of India, a global leader in digital payments and digital public infrastructure, for critical lessons on the centralization and adoption of consumer-facing digital finance.

Although the bills collectively clarify the federal regulation of many digital assets for the first time, they broadly sideline the federal government from the developing ecosystem of digital finance.

The clearest manifestation of this trend is the ban on Federal Reserve digital currencies in the CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act, a policy that-if enacted-would make the United States an international outlier.

For its part, the CLARITY Act would effectively reduce federal scrutiny of digital assets like cryptocurrencies. These aspects of the new legislation represent components of a broader agenda of deregulation, but they carry particular risks for the development of secure and successful digital finance in the United States.

India offers a useful lesson in productive state-led digital finance, demonstrating a healthy balance between public-led initiatives and private sector partnerships that ultimately deliver quality options to consumers.