Gaza Ceasefire Talks Collapse As Starvation Crisis Mounts
Both the United States and Israel have withdrawn their negotiating teams, accusing Hamas of a“lack of desire to reach a ceasefire”.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff says it would appear Hamas never wanted a deal:
The disappointing development coincides with mounting fears of a widespread famine in Gaza and a historic decision by France to formally recognize a Palestinian state.
French President Emmanuel Macron says there is no alternative for the sake of security of the Middle East:
What will these developments mean for the conflict in Gaza and the broader security of the Middle East?'Humanitarian catastrophe'
The failure to reach a truce means there is no end in sight to the Israeli siege of Gaza, which has devastated the territory for more than 21 months.
Amid mounting fears of mass starvation, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Gaza is in the grip of a“humanitarian catastrophe .” He is urging Israel to comply immediately with its obligations under international law:
According to the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, more than 100 people – most of them children – have died of hunger. One in five children in Gaza City is malnourished, with the number of cases rising every day.
Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini says with little food aid entering Gaza, people are
The UN and more than 100 aid groups blame Israel's blockade of almost all aid into the territory for the lack of food.
