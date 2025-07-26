Pastor Ryan Macdonald Urges Community To Invest In Next Generation Leaders

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Ryan Macdonald, Lead Pastor of The City Church and St. Anthony's in Batavia, NY, is calling on the community to take action in supporting and mentoring the next generation of leaders. With more than 20 years of ministry experience, Ryan Macdonald has seen firsthand how small, consistent acts of service can lead to life-changing results.







“Big results come from small, faithful actions over time,” Macdonald said.“It's not always about grand gestures. It's about showing up, week after week, to encourage and guide others.” Statistics show the importance of this approach. According to MENTOR: The National Mentoring Partnership, young adults who have mentors are 55% more likely to enroll in college, and 78% more likely to volunteer in their communities.

Macdonald, who began his own ministry by setting up chairs for church services on his family's lawn, believes that anyone can make a difference.“Ministry doesn't start on a stage,” he emphasized.“It starts at home and in everyday interactions.” He and his family volunteer together weekly, modeling a lifestyle of service that is accessible to everyone.

“If we want to change the future, we have to invest in the next generation,” Macdonald said.“This isn't just about church. It's about our neighborhoods, our schools, and our workplaces.” Studies from the Search Institute also reveal that young people with caring adults in their lives are more likely to engage in positive behaviors, show leadership, and avoid risky activities. Macdonald encourages people to begin with small steps: mentor a student, volunteer at a local program, or simply listen to young people in their lives.

“Stay faithful in the small things,” Macdonald advised.“You never know how your time and care might impact someone's future.”

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

Call to Action

Ryan Macdonald invites everyone in the community to take one simple action this week:



Volunteer an hour of your time.

Reach out to a young person and offer encouragement. Find a local mentorship or service program to support.

“We all have something to give,” Macdonald said.“It doesn't take much to make a lasting impact.”