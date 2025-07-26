Kazakhstan Sees 7.5M Tourists In H1 2025
Dhaka: More than 7.5 million foreigners visited Kazakhstan over the first half of 2025, said Baurzhan Alenov, first deputy minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, during a government meeting on July 22.
This represents a 600,000 increase compared to the same period last year.
The majority of arrivals (90pc) were citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, with Uzbekistan leading at 2.8 million entries, followed by the Kyrgyz Republic with 1.7 million and Russia with 1.5 million.
As of now, 212,000 foreign nationals hold permanent registration in Kazakhstan, marking a 42% increase over the past three years. The highest concentrations are in Almaty (42,000), the Almaty Region (32,500), and Astana and the Karagandy Region, with 17,500 each.
Kazakhstan has a visa-free regime with 87 countries. Citizens of 107 countries are eligible to apply for an electronic visa.
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
- First Trust Financials Alphadex Becomes The Largest Shareholders Of Freedom Holding After Timur Turlov
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Usdf Demand Climbs As Falcon Reveals 11.8% Yield Strategy And Risk Cap Model
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
CommentsNo comment