Kazakhstan Sees 7.5M Tourists In H1 2025


Dhaka: More than 7.5 million foreigners visited Kazakhstan over the first half of 2025, said Baurzhan Alenov, first deputy minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan, during a government meeting on July 22.

This represents a 600,000 increase compared to the same period last year.

The majority of arrivals (90pc) were citizens of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, with Uzbekistan leading at 2.8 million entries, followed by the Kyrgyz Republic with 1.7 million and Russia with 1.5 million.

As of now, 212,000 foreign nationals hold permanent registration in Kazakhstan, marking a 42% increase over the past three years. The highest concentrations are in Almaty (42,000), the Almaty Region (32,500), and Astana and the Karagandy Region, with 17,500 each.

Kazakhstan has a visa-free regime with 87 countries. Citizens of 107 countries are eligible to apply for an electronic visa.

